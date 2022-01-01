Garlic knots in
Portsmouth
/
Portsmouth
/
Garlic Knots
Portsmouth restaurants that serve garlic knots
The Rosa Restaurant
70 State Street, Portsmouth
No reviews yet
Garlic Knots
$8.00
Freshly baked dough tied in knots and tossed in garlic butter and served with our house made marinara
More about The Rosa Restaurant
PIZZA
Joe's New York Pizza
1981 Woodbury Ave, Portsmouth
No reviews yet
Garlic Knots
$7.14
More about Joe's New York Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Portsmouth
Pad Thai
Cheese Pizza
Avocado Toast
Kale Salad
Chocolate Chip Cookies
French Fries
Chicken Tenders
Steak Subs
More near Portsmouth to explore
Dover
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Hampton
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Exeter
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Kittery
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Durham
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Kittery Point
Avg 5
(3 restaurants)
Stratham
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Somersworth
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(51 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(381 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(45 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(238 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(189 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.4
(511 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(679 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston