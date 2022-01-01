Chicken fried steaks in Reading
Reading restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
Tino's Pizzeria & Bar
1 Wellington Boulevard, Wyomissing
|Large Chicken Chesse Steak Boli
|$19.00
Stuffed with sliced chicken steak, mozzarella cheese and sauce
|Cali Chicken Cheese Steak
|$14.00
Sliced Steak meat mixed with american cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion
|Chicken Cheese Steak
|$13.00
Sliced chicken meat with american cheese, sauce and oinons.
Alebrije Restaurant - 5th Street Highway
3225 North 5th Street Highway, Reading
|FAJITA QUESADILLA CHICKEN OR STEAK
|$13.99
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese served with sautéed onions and green pepper served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Choice: Steak or Chicken 13.99
Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs
2342 Lancaster Pike, Shillington
|Chicken Steak Sandwich - Small
|$8.25
Grilled chicken breast, onions, and sauce
Alebrije Restaurant - Perkiomen
3805 Perkiomen Avenue, Reading
|FAJITA QUESADILLA CHICKEN OR STEAK
|$13.99
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese served with sautéed onions and green pepper served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Choice: Steak or Chicken 13.99
PIZZA • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Tony's of West Reading
449 Penn Avenue (Rear Suite), West Reading
|20" CHICKEN Cheese-steak
|$22.99
|10" CHICKEN Cheese-steak
|$11.50
Sliced chicken breast grilled with sweet Vidalia onions and our signature white American cheese sauce. Please opt out of sauce if you do not want red sauce.
Georgio's Pizzeria West Reading
500 Penn Ave, West Reading
|Chicken Cheese Steak Strom
|$20.99
Chicken Steak, Cheese and Side of Sauce
Alebrije Restaurant - State Hill
2224 State Hill Rd, Reading
|FAJITA QUESADILLA CHICKEN OR STEAK
|$13.99
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese served with sautéed onions and green pepper served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Choice: Steak or Chicken 13.99