Chicken fried steaks in Reading

Reading restaurants
Reading restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Tino's Pizzeria & Bar

1 Wellington Boulevard, Wyomissing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Chicken Chesse Steak Boli$19.00
Stuffed with sliced chicken steak, mozzarella cheese and sauce
Cali Chicken Cheese Steak$14.00
Sliced Steak meat mixed with american cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion
Chicken Cheese Steak$13.00
Sliced chicken meat with american cheese, sauce and oinons.
Alebrije Restaurant - 5th Street Highway

3225 North 5th Street Highway, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
FAJITA QUESADILLA CHICKEN OR STEAK$13.99
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese served with sautéed onions and green pepper served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Choice: Steak or Chicken 13.99
Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs

2342 Lancaster Pike, Shillington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Steak Sandwich - Small$8.25
Grilled chicken breast, onions, and sauce
Alebrije Restaurant - Perkiomen

3805 Perkiomen Avenue, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
FAJITA QUESADILLA CHICKEN OR STEAK$13.99
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese served with sautéed onions and green pepper served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Choice: Steak or Chicken 13.99
PIZZA • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Tony's of West Reading

449 Penn Avenue (Rear Suite), West Reading

Avg 4.7 (109 reviews)
Takeout
20" CHICKEN Cheese-steak$22.99
10" CHICKEN Cheese-steak$11.50
Sliced chicken breast grilled with sweet Vidalia onions and our signature white American cheese sauce. Please opt out of sauce if you do not want red sauce.
Georgio's Pizzeria West Reading

500 Penn Ave, West Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Cheese Steak Strom$20.99
Chicken Steak, Cheese and Side of Sauce
Alebrije Restaurant - State Hill

2224 State Hill Rd, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
FAJITA QUESADILLA CHICKEN OR STEAK$13.99
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese served with sautéed onions and green pepper served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Choice: Steak or Chicken 13.99
