Crab fried rice in Redmond
Redmond restaurants that serve crab fried rice
More about Bai Tong Thai
Bai Tong Thai
14804 NE 24th St., Redmond
|Crab Fried Rice
|$22.95
This fried rice dish includes stir-fried jasmine rice with egg, onions, and succulent crab meat.
More about Thai Ginger
SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Thai Ginger
7430 164th Ave NE, Redmond
|Crab Fried Rice
|$22.00
Our famous stir-fried steamed Thai jasmine white rice with fresh Red Rock Crab leg and claw meats, snow peas, onions, tomatoes and egg. Perfect with a squeeze of lime!
|Crab Fried Rice
|$22.00
Our famous stir-fried steamed Thai jasmine white rice with fresh Red Rock Crab leg and claw meats, snow peas, onions, tomatoes and egg. Perfect with a squeeze of lime!