Richardson bars & lounges you'll love

Richardson restaurants
Must-try bars & lounges in Richardson

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

807 S Central Expy, Richardson

Avg 4.4 (1548 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hush Puppies$3.95
Fried ball-shaped cornmeal batter mixed with onions and peppers. Served with ranch.
Shrimp Cocktail$8.95
Baby shrimp, chopped red onions, tomatoes, avocado, and cilantro in our house made secret sauce. Served with crackers.
3 Catfish Filets$13.95
3 Catfish fillets coated in cornmeal mix. Served with tartar sauce and a choice of one side.
Tricky Fish image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Tricky Fish

1251 State Street, Ste 750, Richardson

Avg 4.8 (1123 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Platter$14.00
Fries & Slaw. Tartar and cocktail.
Catfish Platter$13.00
Fries & Slaw. Tartar and cocktail.
Shrimp Linguine$17.00
Grilled shrimp, bourbon sherry cream sauce, roasted tomatoes, red onion.
Thirsty Dog image

 

Thirsty Dog

141 N Plano Rd, Richardson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Good Vibes Bar & Grill

2121 Buckingham Rd, Richardson

Avg 4.6 (83 reviews)
