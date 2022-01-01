Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Richardson

Richardson restaurants
Richardson restaurants that serve tacos

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

807 S Central Expy, Richardson

Avg 4.4 (1548 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$10.95
3 Tilapia tacos wrapped in white corn tortillas, topped with cabbage mix and avocado slices. Served with rice & veggies.
Friday Tacos$6.95
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
Seafood Tacos image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Tricky Fish

1251 State Street, Ste 750, Richardson

Avg 4.8 (1123 reviews)
Takeout
Seafood Tacos$14.00
Blackened fish or shrimp, cabbage, avocado cilantro sauce, flour tortillas
More about Tricky Fish
Communion Diner & Coffee Shop image

 

Communion Diner & Coffee Shop

514 Lockwood Drive, Richardson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
One Breakfast Taco$3.50
Taco Plate$10.00
More about Communion Diner & Coffee Shop
Item pic

 

Fernando's CityLine

1250 State Street #100, Richardson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shredded Chicken Taco$4.25
One soft or crispy taco with shredded chicken
Shrimp Taco$7.00
Grilled corn tortilla filled with sautéed shrimp, onions, jalapeños, and cheeses
Lunch Brisket Tacos Corn$13.75
Our own special brisket tacos with jack cheese and grilled onions and served with guacamole, pico de gallo, molcajete sauce, Mexican rice and beans
More about Fernando's CityLine

