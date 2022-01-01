Tacos in Richardson
Richardson restaurants that serve tacos
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
807 S Central Expy, Richardson
|Fish Tacos
|$10.95
3 Tilapia tacos wrapped in white corn tortillas, topped with cabbage mix and avocado slices. Served with rice & veggies.
|Friday Tacos
|$6.95
More about Tricky Fish
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Tricky Fish
1251 State Street, Ste 750, Richardson
|Seafood Tacos
|$14.00
Blackened fish or shrimp, cabbage, avocado cilantro sauce, flour tortillas
More about Communion Diner & Coffee Shop
Communion Diner & Coffee Shop
514 Lockwood Drive, Richardson
|One Breakfast Taco
|$3.50
|Taco Plate
|$10.00
More about Fernando's CityLine
Fernando's CityLine
1250 State Street #100, Richardson
|Shredded Chicken Taco
|$4.25
One soft or crispy taco with shredded chicken
|Shrimp Taco
|$7.00
Grilled corn tortilla filled with sautéed shrimp, onions, jalapeños, and cheeses
|Lunch Brisket Tacos Corn
|$13.75
Our own special brisket tacos with jack cheese and grilled onions and served with guacamole, pico de gallo, molcajete sauce, Mexican rice and beans