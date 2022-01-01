Nachos in Richardson
Richardson restaurants that serve nachos
Snuffers
300 West Campbell Rd, Richardson
|Tx Style Nachos - Small
|$7.25
Crispy tostadas covered with refried beans, your choice of ground beef or grilled chicken, melted blend of cheddae and Swiss cheeses, served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos, and salsa on a bed of lettuce.
|Tx Style Nachos - Large
|$10.99
Crispy tostadas covered with refried beans, your choice of ground beef or grilled chicken, melted blend of cheddae and Swiss cheeses, served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos, and salsa on a bed of lettuce.
The Wing'D Nut Sports Bar n Grill
720 E Campbell Rd,Ste 400, Richardson
|Becca's Nachos
|$9.09
Crispy Tortilla Chips Covered With Black Beans, Mixed Cheeses, And Smothered With Queso Fresco. Served With Sour Cream, Salsa And Pico De Gall
Fernando's CityLine
1250 State Street #100, Richardson
|Full Ground Beef Nachos
|$13.75
Bean and cheese nachos topped with ground beef and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and pico de gallo
|Half Ground Beef Nachos
|$10.75
Bean and cheese nachos topped with ground beef and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and pico de gallo
|Full Bean & Cheese Nachos
|$12.25
Served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and pico de gallo