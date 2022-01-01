Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Richardson

Richardson restaurants
Richardson restaurants that serve nachos

Snuffers

300 West Campbell Rd, Richardson

Tx Style Nachos - Small$7.25
Crispy tostadas covered with refried beans, your choice of ground beef or grilled chicken, melted blend of cheddae and Swiss cheeses, served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos, and salsa on a bed of lettuce.
Tx Style Nachos - Large$10.99
Crispy tostadas covered with refried beans, your choice of ground beef or grilled chicken, melted blend of cheddae and Swiss cheeses, served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos, and salsa on a bed of lettuce.
The Wing'D Nut Sports Bar n Grill

720 E Campbell Rd,Ste 400, Richardson

Becca's Nachos$9.09
Crispy Tortilla Chips Covered With Black Beans, Mixed Cheeses, And Smothered With Queso Fresco. Served With Sour Cream, Salsa And Pico De Gall
Fernando's CityLine

1250 State Street #100, Richardson

Full Ground Beef Nachos$13.75
Bean and cheese nachos topped with ground beef and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and pico de gallo
Half Ground Beef Nachos$10.75
Bean and cheese nachos topped with ground beef and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and pico de gallo
Full Bean & Cheese Nachos$12.25
Served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and pico de gallo
