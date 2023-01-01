Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado burgers in Richardson

Richardson restaurants
Richardson restaurants that serve avocado burgers

Item pic

 

Haystack Burgers - Beltline Rd - Heights Shopping Center

100 S central expressway #17, Richardson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Ranch Burger$11.68
Beef Patty topped with provolone cheese, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, and our home made avocado ranch dressing.
More about Haystack Burgers - Beltline Rd - Heights Shopping Center
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Liberty Burger - Richardson, The Shire

3617 Shire, Richardson

Avg 4.4 (1271 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Avocado Burger - Burger of the Month$12.00
Our custom Beef patty is topped with Fried Avocado, Swiss cheese, apple-wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Honey Mustard. Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun..
More about Liberty Burger - Richardson, The Shire

