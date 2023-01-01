Avocado burgers in Richardson
Richardson restaurants that serve avocado burgers
More about Haystack Burgers - Beltline Rd - Heights Shopping Center
Haystack Burgers - Beltline Rd - Heights Shopping Center
100 S central expressway #17, Richardson
|Avocado Ranch Burger
|$11.68
Beef Patty topped with provolone cheese, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, and our home made avocado ranch dressing.
More about Liberty Burger - Richardson, The Shire
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Liberty Burger - Richardson, The Shire
3617 Shire, Richardson
|Fried Avocado Burger - Burger of the Month
|$12.00
Our custom Beef patty is topped with Fried Avocado, Swiss cheese, apple-wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Honey Mustard. Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun..