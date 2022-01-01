Chocolate cake in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve chocolate cake
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Mullers Cider House
1344 University Ave, Rochester
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$7.00
SANDWICHES
East Ridge Family Restaurant
1925 East Ridge Road, Rochester
|German Chocolate Cake
|$5.95
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Chester Cab Pizza
707 Park Ave, Rochester
|Martha's 2 Layer Chocolate Cake
|$4.19
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Distillery
1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester
|*Dreaming of Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
A generous layer of Belgian white chocolate mousse between two layers of dark chocolate sponge cake topped with chocolate ganache, you won't believe it's gluten free!