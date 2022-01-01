Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Toast

Rochester restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Mullers Cider House image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Mullers Cider House

1344 University Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (220 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Flourless Chocolate Cake$7.00
More about Mullers Cider House
Item pic

SANDWICHES

East Ridge Family Restaurant

1925 East Ridge Road, Rochester

Avg 4 (48 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
German Chocolate Cake$5.95
Sugar Free Apple
More about East Ridge Family Restaurant
Chester Cab Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Chester Cab Pizza

707 Park Ave, Rochester

Avg 3.7 (1363 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Martha's 2 Layer Chocolate Cake$4.19
More about Chester Cab Pizza
Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Distillery

1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.1 (814 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Dreaming of Chocolate Cake$8.00
A generous layer of Belgian white chocolate mousse between two layers of dark chocolate sponge cake topped with chocolate ganache, you won't believe it's gluten free!
More about The Distillery

