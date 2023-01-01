Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Rockford

Rockford restaurants
Rockford restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Bostwick Lake Inn image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bostwick Lake Inn

8521 Belding Rd. NE, Rockford

Avg 4.5 (1362 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
grilled all-natural chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onions, toasted kaiser roll, served with sea salt kettle chips
More about Bostwick Lake Inn
Item pic

 

The Toasted Pickle Rockford

17 Squires St. Square NE, Rockford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Honey Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.25
Fresh chicken breast, seasoned and grilled with honey and warm curry spices and tossed in a house made creamy herbed dressing with juicy red grapes and mixed greens on a toasted brioche bun from Nantucket Bakery
More about The Toasted Pickle Rockford

