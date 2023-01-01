Chicken sandwiches in Rockford
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bostwick Lake Inn
8521 Belding Rd. NE, Rockford
|Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
grilled all-natural chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onions, toasted kaiser roll, served with sea salt kettle chips
The Toasted Pickle Rockford
17 Squires St. Square NE, Rockford
|Honey Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.25
Fresh chicken breast, seasoned and grilled with honey and warm curry spices and tossed in a house made creamy herbed dressing with juicy red grapes and mixed greens on a toasted brioche bun from Nantucket Bakery