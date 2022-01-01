Chili in Roseville

Go
Roseville restaurants
Toast

Roseville restaurants that serve chili

Parker's Hot Dogs of Santa Cruz image

HOT DOGS

Parker's Hot Dogs of Santa Cruz

1605 Douglas Blvd Ste A, Roseville

Avg 4.5 (1832 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Regular Dog$3.99
This is the real deal - the original fan favorite for decades.
mustard • relish • diced onion • tomato
Hot Link$5.09
These spicy, all-beef sausages deliver rich Cajun flavor. Perfect for anyone who appreciates just the right kick of heat.
mustard • relish • diced onion • tomato
Small Chili Dog$6.19
One giant scoop of our famous homemade chili and freshly shredded cheddar cheese atop a fresh dog and bun? Yes please.
(Pro Tip: add diced onions)
chili • cheese • add onions
More about Parker's Hot Dogs of Santa Cruz
University of Beer image

 

University of Beer

1516 Euerka Road, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Sweet Chili Wrap$16.00
Crispy chicken, mixed cheese, Asian slaw, cucumber, cilantro, Thai sweet chili sauce, spinach tortilla
More about University of Beer

Browse other tasty dishes in Roseville

Gyoza

Chef Salad

Cake

Chicken Tenders

Burritos

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Reuben

Steak Salad

Map

More near Roseville to explore

Folsom

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Rocklin

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Loomis

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 2.5 (3 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Granite Bay

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston