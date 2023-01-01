Brisket in San Clemente
San Clemente restaurants that serve brisket
More about Drift Distillery & BBQ Eatery
Drift Distillery & BBQ Eatery
940 Calle Amanecer, San Clemente
|Brisket - 1lb
|$20.00
Smoked low and slow to perfection
|Brisket Sandwich
|$12.75
Low & slow smoked brisket sliced thin on a toasted brioche bun, kettle chips, pickle on the side
|Brisket Plate
|$17.00
Low & slow smoked brisket slices with your choice of 2 sides
More about The Shwack Cantina - San Clemente
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Shwack Cantina - San Clemente
1527 El Camino Real, San Clemente
|Bourbon Brisket Sandwich
|$14.95
Tender sliced Brisket, Bourbon glaze, grilled onions and Swiss cheese on a Bolillo roll served with a side of horseradish sauce