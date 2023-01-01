Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in San Clemente

San Clemente restaurants
San Clemente restaurants that serve brisket

Drift Distillery image

 

Drift Distillery & BBQ Eatery

940 Calle Amanecer, San Clemente

Brisket - 1lb$20.00
Smoked low and slow to perfection
Brisket Sandwich$12.75
Low & slow smoked brisket sliced thin on a toasted brioche bun, kettle chips, pickle on the side
Brisket Plate$17.00
Low & slow smoked brisket slices with your choice of 2 sides
The Shwack Cantina image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Shwack Cantina - San Clemente

1527 El Camino Real, San Clemente

Avg 4.7 (182 reviews)
Takeout
Bourbon Brisket Sandwich$14.95
Tender sliced Brisket, Bourbon glaze, grilled onions and Swiss cheese on a Bolillo roll served with a side of horseradish sauce
