Pacific Beach seafood restaurants you'll love

Pacific Beach Fish Shop
1775 Garnet Avd, san diego
|Coconut Shrimp
|$9.25
Shrimp coated in our house-made shredded coconut batter, deep fried golden and crispy, served with jasmine rice and sweet chili dipping sauce
|Shrimp Ceviche - SM
|$9.50
Raw Shrimp cured in lemon juice, served with warm chips
|Ahi Taco
|$6.25
Ahi Taco w/Shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses and house cilantro white sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Waterbar
4325 Ocean Blvd, San Diego
|Waterbar Tacos
|$13.95
|Lomi Lomi Salmon
|$14.75
|Trio Seafood Tostaditas
|$13.95
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Fishery
5040 Cass St, San Diego
|Shrimp Tacos
|$18.00
2 tacos cilantro coleslaw, salsa fresca, cotija, chili aioli, beans + rice
|Half n Half
|$15.00
San Diego Sliders Food Truck
909 grand ave Suite 1, San diego
|Classic Slider (3 Piece)
|$9.99
Ground beef /chuck blend, butter leaf lettuce, tomato, sharp cheese, grilled onions. (Dill pickle on top)
|Asian Persuasion Slider (2 Piece)
|$8.99
Deep fried chicken breast, zesty orange sauce, sesame seeds on top, asian slaw, asian aioli.