Pacific Beach seafood restaurants you'll love

Go
Pacific Beach restaurants
Toast

Must-try seafood restaurants in Pacific Beach

Pacific Beach Fish Shop image

 

Pacific Beach Fish Shop

1775 Garnet Avd, san diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Coconut Shrimp$9.25
Shrimp coated in our house-made shredded coconut batter, deep fried golden and crispy, served with jasmine rice and sweet chili dipping sauce
Shrimp Ceviche - SM$9.50
Raw Shrimp cured in lemon juice, served with warm chips
Ahi Taco$6.25
Ahi Taco w/Shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses and house cilantro white sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla
More about Pacific Beach Fish Shop
Waterbar image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Waterbar

4325 Ocean Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4 (1266 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Waterbar Tacos$13.95
Lomi Lomi Salmon$14.75
Trio Seafood Tostaditas$13.95
More about Waterbar
The Fishery image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Fishery

5040 Cass St, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (1495 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Tacos$18.00
2 tacos cilantro coleslaw, salsa fresca, cotija, chili aioli, beans + rice
Half n Half$15.00
More about The Fishery
Restaurant banner

 

San Diego Sliders Food Truck

909 grand ave Suite 1, San diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Slider (3 Piece)$9.99
Ground beef /chuck blend, butter leaf lettuce, tomato, sharp cheese, grilled onions. (Dill pickle on top)
Asian Persuasion Slider (2 Piece)$8.99
Deep fried chicken breast, zesty orange sauce, sesame seeds on top, asian slaw, asian aioli.
More about San Diego Sliders Food Truck

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Pacific Beach

Tacos

Burritos

Carne Asada

Spaghetti

Sliders

Margherita Pizza

Fried Rice

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Pacific Beach to explore

North Park

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Ocean Beach

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Old Town

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Rolando

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Loma Portal

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Clairemont

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston