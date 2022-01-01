Lobster rolls in Sandwich

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SEAFOOD

Fishermen's View

20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich

Avg 4.9 (6412 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Iceberg Roll$18.00
lobster, iceberg lettuce, celery, mango, avocado, wasabi tobiko, Japanese mayo, spicy mayo
Chilled Lobster Roll$38.00
with lemon mayo served on a griddled brioche bun and your choice of fries or coleslaw
Warm Buttered Lobster Roll$38.00
butter poached and served on a griddled brioche bun with your choice of fries or coleslaw
More about Fishermen's View
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Seafood Sam's - Sandwich

6 Coast Guard Rd, Sandwich

Avg 4.2 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Jumbo Hot Lobster Roll$45.99
Hot Lobster Roll$25.99
Jumbo Lobster Roll$45.99
More about Seafood Sam's - Sandwich
Lobster Roll Online image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Marshland Restaurant

109 Route 6A, Sandwich

Avg 4.2 (1008 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster roll$29.39
Lobster Roll Online$29.39
A Local Favorite. Chunks of Lobster Meat Tossed Gently with a Touch of Mayo & Celery Served with French Fries
More about Marshland Restaurant

