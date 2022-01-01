Bean burritos in Santa Ana
Santa Ana restaurants that serve bean burritos
Baja Fish Tacos - Bristol St
3664 S. Bristol St., Santa Ana
|Pinto Beans & Cheese Burrito
|$5.75
|Black Beans & Cheese Burrito
|$5.75
Taquiero Taco Patio-South Coast
1501 West MacArthur Boulevard Suite A, Santa Ana
|Bean and Cheese Burrito
|$5.99
Beans and Cheese. Add rice for free. Guacamole is optional for additional charge.
|Bean and Cheese Burrito
|$5.99
