Chipotle chicken in Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz restaurants
Santa Cruz restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

The Buttery image

SANDWICHES

The Buttery

702 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (2127 reviews)
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich (To-Go)$9.95
Roasted Chicken, Chipotle Mayo, Jack Cheese, Red/Green Bell Peppers, Red Leaf Lettuce, on ciabatta
More about The Buttery
East Side Eatery image

 

East Side Eatery

800 41st Avenue, Santa Cruz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Chipotle Alfredo$14.25
House-roasted chicken breast, simmered in a creamy chipotle Alfredo sauce. Topped with chili powder and cilantro.
(SUB: regular Alfredo, upon request)
Served with your choice of pasta: Penne or Fettucini.
GF Quinoa noodle -- add 1.00
ADD: Garlic bread or Sliced Sourdough 2.50
More about East Side Eatery

