Chipotle chicken in Santa Cruz

SANDWICHES
The Buttery
702 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz
|Chipotle Chicken Sandwich (To-Go)
|$9.95
Roasted Chicken, Chipotle Mayo, Jack Cheese, Red/Green Bell Peppers, Red Leaf Lettuce, on ciabatta
East Side Eatery
800 41st Avenue, Santa Cruz
|Chicken Chipotle Alfredo
|$14.25
House-roasted chicken breast, simmered in a creamy chipotle Alfredo sauce. Topped with chili powder and cilantro.
(SUB: regular Alfredo, upon request)
Served with your choice of pasta: Penne or Fettucini.
GF Quinoa noodle -- add 1.00
ADD: Garlic bread or Sliced Sourdough 2.50