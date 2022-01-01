Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Santa Monica

Santa Monica restaurants
Toast

Santa Monica restaurants that serve chicken soup

Blue Plate Taco image

TACOS

Blue Plate Taco

1515 Ocean Ave Suite A, Santa Monica

Avg 4.3 (5860 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quart of Chicken Tortilla Soup$17.00
our classic recipe with shredded chicken, cilantro, and crunchy tortilla strips
Chicken Tortilla Soup
our classic recipe with shredded chicken, cilantro, and crunchy tortilla strips
More about Blue Plate Taco
Socalo image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

Socalo

1920 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 4.6 (493 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spring Vegetable Chicken Soup
tomatillo broth, chayote, leeks, peas, crema, chili oil
More about Socalo
The Curious Palate image

 

The Curious Palate

395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Topped with tortilla strips, avocado, Monterrey Jack cheese and scallions.
More about The Curious Palate
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Tallula's

118 Entrada Dr, Santa Monica

Avg 4.5 (6862 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Organic Chicken and Rice Soup$7.00
organic chicken, rice, carrots, onion,. cilantro (gf)
More about Tallula's

