Fudge in
Santa Monica
/
Santa Monica
/
Fudge
Santa Monica restaurants that serve fudge
Bodega Wine Bar
814 Broadway, Santa Monica
No reviews yet
Triple Chocolate Fudge Cake
$12.00
Gluten Free
Vegan
More about Bodega Wine Bar
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Pono Burger
829 Broadway, Santa Monica
Avg 4.3
(2545 reviews)
Hot Fudge Milkshake
$7.50
Hot Fudge Milkshake
$7.75
More about Pono Burger
