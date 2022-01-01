Savannah bars & lounges you'll love
The 5 Spot Midtown
4430 Habersham St, Savannah
Popular items
Hot HONEY Chicken Sammy
$14.00
Fried chicken, pimento cheese, broccoli slaw, pickles, and honey-sriracha on a brioche bun
Chicken Bacon Gouda Wrap
$13.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, gouda, fresh avocado, buttermilk ranch, lettuce, tomato
Fish & Chips
$16.00
Beer-battered cod, tartar sauce, grilled lemon - served with french fries
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • TAPAS • CHICKEN
B. Matthew's Eatery
325 E Bay St, Savannah
Popular items
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
$9.00
flash-fried, tossed with bacon, parmesan,
gremolata
Classic French Toast
$12.00
challah bread in a rich custard, topped
with blackberry compote, whipped cream, dusted with powdered sugar - choice of bacon, sausage, or homemade turkey
apple sausage
|Caesar Salad
romaine, shredded parmesan,
house-made croutons, caesar dressing
B & D Burgers Broughton
13 East Broughton Street, Savannah
Popular items
BROUGHTON
$14.50
our signature burger topped with American cheese
Homemade Pickle Chips
$8.00
Battered kosher dill pickle chips.
Bacon Cheddar Cheese
$13.00
Beef patty, cheddar, bacon, bacon aioli, lettuce and tomato. Served with your choice of side.
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
Sundown Lodge
138 Johnny Mercer Blvd, Savannah
Popular items
Double Burger
$12.00
Chicken Fingers
$10.00
Adult Grilled Cheese
$10.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Squirrel's Pizza
2218 Bull Street, Savannah
Popular items
Margaret
$10.95
Fresh Mozzarella and Local Basil Puree
Caprese Salad with Fresh Mozzarella
$9.95
Fresh house-made mozzarella served warm with heirloom tomatoes and dressed with basil puree.
Pepperoni
$13.95
Ezzo's Cupping pepperoni.
Husk
12 West Oglethorpe Avenue, Savannah
Popular items
Cheeseburger
$16.00
Two Bear Creek Farm beef patties, with American cheese, shaved white onion and special sauce, on a benne seed buttermilk bun. Served with french fries.
Fried Chicken
$25.00
3 piece (leg, wing and thigh) served with two daily sides.
Pimiento Cheese
$12.00
Benne Seed Crackers, Pickled Okra
Gaslight Group
325 E Bay Street, Savannah
Popular items
CHICKEN BACON GOUDA WRAP
$10.00
As the name says! Plus lettuce, tomato, red onion, guacamole and ranch. Choice of one side.
JUMBO WINGS
$11.00
6 jumbo chicken wings, flash fried, naked or tossed in lemon pepper, carolina bbq, or 5 Spot 5 Pepper Sauce (HOT!), served with fries
THE BASIC
$10.50
Classic hamburger, with lettuce, tomato pickles, and onion. Add Cheese for $1. Choice of one side.
bar•food
4523 Habersham Street Savannah, GA 31405, Savannah
Popular items
Big Bird
$11.99
Sweet Potato Fries
$3.99
Tender Plate
$12.99
B & D Burgers Congress
209 West Congress Street, Savannah
Popular items
MOON RIVER
$15.00
Sautéed mushrooms and Provolone cheese
Mozzarella Sticks
$10.00
Seasoned breaded mozzarella. Served with a side of hot marinara.
Bacon Cheddar Cheese
$13.00
Beef patty, cheddar, bacon, bacon aioli, lettuce and tomato. Served with your choice of side.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
PS Tavern
11 W Bay St, Savannah
New Realm Distilling Company
120 Whitaker Street, Savannah
Popular items
Ultimate Wagyu Burger
$15.50
Premium Wagyu Beef Burger
Cheddar Fondue, Dunkel Bacon Sauce,
Beefonaise, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Brioche Bun
** Consuming raw, undercooked, or sous vide meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, eggs or unpasteurized milk may increase your risk of foodborne illness**
New Realm Burger
$14.50
House-Ground Brisket, Chuck & Short Rib
White Cheddar, Pickles, Special Sauce, Brioche Bun
She-Crab Soup
$9.00
Herb Oil, Oyster Crackers
Common Restaurant
118 E. Broughton St., Savannah
Popular items
BBQ Dinner for 4 5/3
$50.00
Available for Pickup 5/3 between 10am & 2pm. Two racks of baby back ribs ready to reheat. Ready to bake southern mac & cheese and creamed corn casserole. Baker's Pride rolls. Classic garden salad with honey balsamic dressing. Chocolate brownies. Choice of bottle wine or a six pack.
Mushroom Pepper Pizza
$14.00
House tomato sauce, onions, mushrooms, red peppers, Gouda, Mozzarella, Parmesan cheese & garlic oil
Pesto & Basil Pizza
$13.00
House pesto, Gouda, Mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, fresh basil & garlic oil