Savannah bars & lounges you'll love

The 5 Spot Midtown image

 

The 5 Spot Midtown

4430 Habersham St, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hot HONEY Chicken Sammy$14.00
Fried chicken, pimento cheese, broccoli slaw, pickles, and honey-sriracha on a brioche bun
Chicken Bacon Gouda Wrap$13.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, gouda, fresh avocado, buttermilk ranch, lettuce, tomato
Fish & Chips$16.00
Beer-battered cod, tartar sauce, grilled lemon - served with french fries
B. Matthew's Eatery image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • TAPAS • CHICKEN

B. Matthew's Eatery

325 E Bay St, Savannah

Avg 4.5 (4884 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$9.00
flash-fried, tossed with bacon, parmesan,
gremolata
Classic French Toast$12.00
challah bread in a rich custard, topped
with blackberry compote, whipped cream, dusted with powdered sugar - choice of bacon, sausage, or homemade turkey
apple sausage
Caesar Salad
romaine, shredded parmesan,
house-made croutons, caesar dressing
B & D Burgers Broughton image

 

B & D Burgers Broughton

13 East Broughton Street, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BROUGHTON$14.50
our signature burger topped with American cheese
Homemade Pickle Chips$8.00
Battered kosher dill pickle chips.
Bacon Cheddar Cheese$13.00
Beef patty, cheddar, bacon, bacon aioli, lettuce and tomato. Served with your choice of side.
Sundown Lodge image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Sundown Lodge

138 Johnny Mercer Blvd, Savannah

Avg 3.4 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Double Burger$12.00
Chicken Fingers$10.00
Adult Grilled Cheese$10.00
Squirrel's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Squirrel's Pizza

2218 Bull Street, Savannah

Avg 4.4 (298 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Margaret$10.95
Fresh Mozzarella and Local Basil Puree
Caprese Salad with Fresh Mozzarella$9.95
Fresh house-made mozzarella served warm with heirloom tomatoes and dressed with basil puree.
Pepperoni$13.95
Ezzo's Cupping pepperoni.
Husk image

 

Husk

12 West Oglethorpe Avenue, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cheeseburger$16.00
Two Bear Creek Farm beef patties, with American cheese, shaved white onion and special sauce, on a benne seed buttermilk bun. Served with french fries.
Fried Chicken$25.00
3 piece (leg, wing and thigh) served with two daily sides.
Pimiento Cheese$12.00
Benne Seed Crackers, Pickled Okra
Gaslight Group image

 

Gaslight Group

325 E Bay Street, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CHICKEN BACON GOUDA WRAP$10.00
As the name says! Plus lettuce, tomato, red onion, guacamole and ranch. Choice of one side.
JUMBO WINGS$11.00
6 jumbo chicken wings, flash fried, naked or tossed in lemon pepper, carolina bbq, or 5 Spot 5 Pepper Sauce (HOT!), served with fries
THE BASIC$10.50
Classic hamburger, with lettuce, tomato pickles, and onion. Add Cheese for $1. Choice of one side.
bar•food image

 

bar•food

4523 Habersham Street Savannah, GA 31405, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Big Bird$11.99
Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
Tender Plate$12.99
B & D Burgers Congress image

 

B & D Burgers Congress

209 West Congress Street, Savannah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
MOON RIVER$15.00
Sautéed mushrooms and Provolone cheese
Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
Seasoned breaded mozzarella. Served with a side of hot marinara.
Bacon Cheddar Cheese$13.00
Beef patty, cheddar, bacon, bacon aioli, lettuce and tomato. Served with your choice of side.
Moodright's image

 

Moodright's

2424 Abercorn Street, Savannah

Avg 4.7 (108 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fries$5.00
PS Tavern image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

PS Tavern

11 W Bay St, Savannah

Avg 4.9 (287 reviews)
Takeout
Ardsley Station image

 

Ardsley Station

102 East Victory Lane, Savannah

Avg 4.5 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chamacos Tacos image

 

Chamacos Tacos

1311 Butler Avenue, Tybee Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Bar image

 

Chocolate Bar

1 Godley Station Blvd, Pooler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

New Realm Distilling Company

120 Whitaker Street, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Ultimate Wagyu Burger$15.50
Premium Wagyu Beef Burger
Cheddar Fondue, Dunkel Bacon Sauce,
Beefonaise, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Brioche Bun
** Consuming raw, undercooked, or sous vide meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, eggs or unpasteurized milk may increase your risk of foodborne illness**
New Realm Burger$14.50
House-Ground Brisket, Chuck & Short Rib
White Cheddar, Pickles, Special Sauce, Brioche Bun
She-Crab Soup$9.00
Herb Oil, Oyster Crackers
Common Restaurant image

 

Common Restaurant

118 E. Broughton St., Savannah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Dinner for 4 5/3$50.00
Available for Pickup 5/3 between 10am & 2pm. Two racks of baby back ribs ready to reheat. Ready to bake southern mac & cheese and creamed corn casserole. Baker's Pride rolls. Classic garden salad with honey balsamic dressing. Chocolate brownies. Choice of bottle wine or a six pack.
Mushroom Pepper Pizza$14.00
House tomato sauce, onions, mushrooms, red peppers, Gouda, Mozzarella, Parmesan cheese & garlic oil
Pesto & Basil Pizza$13.00
House pesto, Gouda, Mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, fresh basil & garlic oil
Cookies

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Grits

Dumplings

Fish And Chips

Cheesecake

Hilton Head Island

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Bluffton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Pooler

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Tybee Island

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Beaufort

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Richmond Hill

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Ridgeland

No reviews yet

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
