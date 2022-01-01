Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Scottsdale

Scottsdale restaurants
Scottsdale restaurants that serve hummus

Fata Morgana Mediterranean Cuisine image

 

Fata Morgana Mediterranean Cuisine

7116 E. Mercer Lane, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Small Side Hummus$4.50
More about Fata Morgana Mediterranean Cuisine
The Buzz Eatery image

 

The Buzz Eatery

15215 N Kierland Blvd Suite 190, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus and Chips$4.00
More about The Buzz Eatery
Item pic

 

d'Lite Healthy On The Go - Shea

7337 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus Side (3.25oz + fltbrd)$3.50
Hummus Plate$6.75
More about d'Lite Healthy On The Go - Shea
Item pic

 

d'Lite Healthy On The Go - OLD TOWN

2613 N Scottsdale Rd, scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 OZ Hummus (No Fltbrd)$1.00
Hummus Side (3.25oz + fltbrd)$4.00
Hummus Plate$7.75
More about d'Lite Healthy On The Go - OLD TOWN
The Beverly on Main image

 

The Beverly on Main

7018 E Main St., Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Hummus$9.00
Homemade hummus topped with spicy relish, served with pita chips or cucumber wheels.
More about The Beverly on Main
Postino Kierland image

 

Postino Kierland

7030 East Greenway Parkway, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SD Almond Hummus 4 fo$2.00
More about Postino Kierland
Restaurant banner

 

d'Lite Healthy On The Go

11307 E Via Linda, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus Side (3.25oz + fltbrd)$3.50
More about d'Lite Healthy On The Go

