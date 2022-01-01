Hummus in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve hummus
Fata Morgana Mediterranean Cuisine
7116 E. Mercer Lane, Scottsdale
|Small Side Hummus
|$4.50
The Buzz Eatery
15215 N Kierland Blvd Suite 190, Scottsdale
|Hummus and Chips
|$4.00
d'Lite Healthy On The Go - Shea
7337 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale
|Hummus Side (3.25oz + fltbrd)
|$3.50
|Hummus Plate
|$6.75
d'Lite Healthy On The Go - OLD TOWN
2613 N Scottsdale Rd, scottsdale
|2 OZ Hummus (No Fltbrd)
|$1.00
|Hummus Side (3.25oz + fltbrd)
|$4.00
|Hummus Plate
|$7.75
The Beverly on Main
7018 E Main St., Scottsdale
|Spicy Hummus
|$9.00
Homemade hummus topped with spicy relish, served with pita chips or cucumber wheels.
Postino Kierland
7030 East Greenway Parkway, Scottsdale
|SD Almond Hummus 4 fo
|$2.00