Shrimp tempura in Scottsdale

Go
Scottsdale restaurants
Toast

Scottsdale restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Item pic

 

Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd

2200 N SCOTTSDALE RD, STE A, SCOTTSDALE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura$8.50
Lightly battered shrimp with sweet tempura sauce (5 pc)
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.95
Shrimp tempura, crab mix, avocado, cucumber, and topped with crunch and eel sauce
More about Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd
Item pic

 

Sushi Ko Restaurant

9301 E SHEA BLVD, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura$10.50
Shrimp Tempura Roll (6pcs)$8.00
More about Sushi Ko Restaurant
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill

9397 E. Shea Blvd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.5 (3868 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tempura Shrimp Tacos$11.00
shredded romaine, firecracker crema, spicy ginger-garlic soy, pineapple salsa
More about Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill
Geisha a Go Go image

 

Geisha a Go Go

7150 E 6th Avenue, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rock Shrimp Tempura$18.50
Lightly battered & deep fried rock shrimp tossed in a spicy aioli
Shrimp Tempura Roll (5pc)$12.50
Shrimp tempura (1pc), crab mix & cucumber
More about Geisha a Go Go
Shrimp Tempura Roll image

SUSHI • POKE

Bei Express

2910 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.7 (458 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.95
Shrimp tempura, crab mix, avocado, cucumber topped with crunch and eel sauce
Side Shrimp Tempura (2pc)$3.50
Shrimp Tempura$8.50
Lightly battered shrimps with tempura sauce
More about Bei Express
Main pic

 

Obon Sushi Bar Ramen

15037 N Scottsdale Rd\nSuite 195, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, Krab Mix, Sprouts rolled in Rice & Seaweed
More about Obon Sushi Bar Ramen

