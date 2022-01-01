Shrimp tempura in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
More about Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd
Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd
2200 N SCOTTSDALE RD, STE A, SCOTTSDALE
|Shrimp Tempura
|$8.50
Lightly battered shrimp with sweet tempura sauce (5 pc)
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$7.95
Shrimp tempura, crab mix, avocado, cucumber, and topped with crunch and eel sauce
More about Sushi Ko Restaurant
Sushi Ko Restaurant
9301 E SHEA BLVD, Scottsdale
|Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura
|$10.50
|Shrimp Tempura Roll (6pcs)
|$8.00
More about Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill
9397 E. Shea Blvd, Scottsdale
|Tempura Shrimp Tacos
|$11.00
shredded romaine, firecracker crema, spicy ginger-garlic soy, pineapple salsa
More about Geisha a Go Go
Geisha a Go Go
7150 E 6th Avenue, Scottsdale
|Rock Shrimp Tempura
|$18.50
Lightly battered & deep fried rock shrimp tossed in a spicy aioli
|Shrimp Tempura Roll (5pc)
|$12.50
Shrimp tempura (1pc), crab mix & cucumber
More about Bei Express
SUSHI • POKE
Bei Express
2910 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$7.95
Shrimp tempura, crab mix, avocado, cucumber topped with crunch and eel sauce
|Side Shrimp Tempura (2pc)
|$3.50
|Shrimp Tempura
|$8.50
Lightly battered shrimps with tempura sauce