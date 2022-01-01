Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bread pudding in
Severna Park
/
Severna Park
/
Bread Pudding
Severna Park restaurants that serve bread pudding
The Park Tavern
580P Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park
No reviews yet
Bananas Foster Bread Pudding
$9.00
House made brioche bread pudding, warm bananas in rum sauce.
More about The Park Tavern
The Social
139 Ritchie Hwy A, Severna Park
No reviews yet
Bread Pudding
$11.00
Layers of Chocolate Cake And Raspberry Icing
More about The Social
