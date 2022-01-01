Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Severna Park

Go
Severna Park restaurants
Toast

Severna Park restaurants that serve bread pudding

Park Tavern - Severna Park image

 

The Park Tavern

580P Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bananas Foster Bread Pudding$9.00
House made brioche bread pudding, warm bananas in rum sauce.
More about The Park Tavern
Consumer pic

 

The Social

139 Ritchie Hwy A, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bread Pudding$11.00
Layers of Chocolate Cake And Raspberry Icing
More about The Social

