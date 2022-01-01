Gyoza in Sherman Oaks

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle World Jr. image

 

NOODLE WORLD JR. - SHERMAN OAKS

14622 VENTURA BLVD, SHERMAN OAKS

No reviews yet
Takeout
GYOZA$4.99
More about NOODLE WORLD JR. - SHERMAN OAKS
Taisho image

 

Taisho - 14016 Ventura Blvd

14016 Ventura Boulevard, Sherman Oaks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1pc Gyoza$5.00
Gyoza$21.00
More about Taisho - 14016 Ventura Blvd
Item pic

 

Ve Station - 14435 Ventura Blvd

14435 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Japanese Gyoza (6pcs)$8.50
Fried Veggie Dumplings/ Homemade Soy Vinaigrette Dip
Gyoza Sauce$0.50
Lunch Japanese Gyoza (6pcs)$7.00
Fried Veggie Dumplings/ Homemade Soy Vinaigrette Dip
More about Ve Station - 14435 Ventura Blvd
Consumer pic

 

Umigame Japanese Kitchen

13608 Ventura Boulevard, Sherman Oaks

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Gyoza Dumplings$7.50
chicken & pork
Mixed Tempura$10.95
assorted vegetable tempura with 2 pieces of shrimp tempura
California Roll$6.95
immitation crab, avocado and cucumber
More about Umigame Japanese Kitchen

