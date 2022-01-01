Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Bread pudding in
Somerville
/
Somerville
/
Bread Pudding
Somerville restaurants that serve bread pudding
Highland Kitchen
150 Highland Ave, Somerville
Avg 4.2
(1677 reviews)
Banana Bread Pudding
$7.00
Served Warm with Caramel Sauce and Whipped Cream
More about Highland Kitchen
3 Little Figs
278 Highland Avenue, Somerville
Avg 4.5
(693 reviews)
Berry Bread Pudding
$4.00
Raspberry | Blueberry | Maple Syrup
More about 3 Little Figs
Browse other tasty dishes in Somerville
Pork Belly
Pretzels
Croissants
Fish Sandwiches
Tofu Soup
Katsu
Cappuccino
California Rolls
Neighborhoods within Somerville to explore
Davis Square
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
More near Somerville to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(489 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.3
(160 restaurants)
Allston
Avg 4.2
(32 restaurants)
Medford
Avg 4.7
(20 restaurants)
Arlington
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Charlestown
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Malden
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Chelsea
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Everett
Avg 3.9
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(489 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(825 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(494 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(317 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston