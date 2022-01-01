Burritos in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve burritos
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Orleans
65 Holland St, Somerville
|Orleans Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
scrambled eggs, chorizo, black beans, jalapeños,
pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, sour cream, home fries
Mike & Patty's Union Square
1 Bow Market Way, Somerville
|Mission Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
scrambled eggs, American, jack cheddar, hash brown, Avocado spread, roasted poblanos, salsa verde, salsa roja and crema on our house-made flour tortilla
Five Horses Tavern
400 Highland Avenue, Somerville
|Duck Burrito
|$19.00
confit duck legs, fried rice, peas, bean sprouts, kimchi, sesame, pork belly, flour tortilla
ALLERGENS: gluten (wrap), soybean, fish
WRAPS • BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Anna's Taqueria
236A Elm Street, Somerville
|Regular Al Pastor Burrito
|$8.45
Marinated pork cooked on a rotisserie with pineapple and onion
|Regular Carnitas Burrito
|$8.45
Roast pork with traditional Mexican-style seasoning
|Regular Grilled Veggies Burrito
|$8.45
A mix of lightly seasoned broccoli, red and yellow peppers, corn, zucchini, squash, red onions, cauliflower and seasonally available vegetables like Brussels sprouts
DIESEL CAFE
257 Elm St., Somerville
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.50
Rice, black beans, eggs, shredded cheddar, salsa, avocado, sour cream, and spinach
*Consuming raw or undercooked meat seafood, shellfish, poultry, or egg may increase your risk for foodborne illness.
Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
331 Great River Rd, Somerville
|Chicken Burrito
|$15.95
Flour Tortilla Topped with Salsa Rojo and Cheese, Served with Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans
|Vegetable Burrito
|$15.95
|Beef Burrito
|$15.95
Flour Tortilla Topped with Salsa Rojo and Cheese, Served with Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans
Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant
858 Broadway,, Somerville
|BURRITOS
|$8.50
Large flour tortilla filled with Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo and your choice of: Chicken, Shredded beef or Vegetables
|BRUNCH BURRITO
|$11.25
Large flour tortilla filled with Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo and your choice of: Scrambled eggs, Chicken, Vegetables and choice of Saue: red or green
SALADS
BLOC CAFE
11 Bow St, Somerville
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.25
eggs, shredded cheddar, chipotle mayo, avocado, black beans, roasted onion, salsa, and spinach