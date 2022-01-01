Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Toast

Somerville restaurants that serve burritos

Orleans image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Orleans

65 Holland St, Somerville

Avg 4.7 (482 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Orleans Breakfast Burrito$14.00
scrambled eggs, chorizo, black beans, jalapeños,
pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, sour cream, home fries
More about Orleans
Mission Breakfast Burrito image

 

Mike & Patty's Union Square

1 Bow Market Way, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mission Breakfast Burrito$11.00
scrambled eggs, American, jack cheddar, hash brown, Avocado spread, roasted poblanos, salsa verde, salsa roja and crema on our house-made flour tortilla
More about Mike & Patty's Union Square
Item pic

 

Five Horses Tavern

400 Highland Avenue, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Duck Burrito$19.00
confit duck legs, fried rice, peas, bean sprouts, kimchi, sesame, pork belly, flour tortilla
ALLERGENS: gluten (wrap), soybean, fish
More about Five Horses Tavern
Item pic

WRAPS • BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Anna's Taqueria

236A Elm Street, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (7641 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Regular Al Pastor Burrito$8.45
Marinated pork cooked on a rotisserie with pineapple and onion
Regular Carnitas Burrito$8.45
Roast pork with traditional Mexican-style seasoning
Regular Grilled Veggies Burrito$8.45
A mix of lightly seasoned broccoli, red and yellow peppers, corn, zucchini, squash, red onions, cauliflower and seasonally available vegetables like Brussels sprouts
More about Anna's Taqueria
DIESEL CAFE **LIMITED HOURS & MENU DURING RENOVATIONS** image

 

DIESEL CAFE

257 Elm St., Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$12.50
Rice, black beans, eggs, shredded cheddar, salsa, avocado, sour cream, and spinach
*Consuming raw or undercooked meat seafood, shellfish, poultry, or egg may increase your risk for foodborne illness.
More about DIESEL CAFE
Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar image

 

Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar

331 Great River Rd, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Burrito$15.95
Flour Tortilla Topped with Salsa Rojo and Cheese, Served with Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans
Vegetable Burrito$15.95
Beef Burrito$15.95
Flour Tortilla Topped with Salsa Rojo and Cheese, Served with Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans
More about Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
Item pic

 

Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant

858 Broadway,, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BURRITOS$8.50
Large flour tortilla filled with Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo and your choice of: Chicken, Shredded beef or Vegetables
BRUNCH BURRITO$11.25
Large flour tortilla filled with Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo and your choice of: Scrambled eggs, Chicken, Vegetables and choice of Saue: red or green
More about Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant
Breakfast Burrito image

SALADS

BLOC CAFE

11 Bow St, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (648 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$11.25
eggs, shredded cheddar, chipotle mayo, avocado, black beans, roasted onion, salsa, and spinach
More about BLOC CAFE
Style Cafe - Somerville image

FRENCH FRIES

Style Cafe - Somerville

60 Middlesex Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (144 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Burrito$9.95
PORK burrito$9.25
NO MEAT Burrito$7.75
More about Style Cafe - Somerville

