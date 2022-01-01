Avocado salad in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve avocado salad
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Fuji at Assembly
320 Canal Street, Somerville
|Avocado Salad with Red Crab Meat *
|$11.50
Mixture of avocado, flying fish roe, cucumber, and kanikama in a light mayo dressing topped with red crab meat
Cantina La Mexicana
247 Washington Street, Somerville
|Grilled Avocado Salad
|$12.00
Grilled avocado, mixed greens, tomato, onions & citrus dressing.
Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
331 Great River Rd, Somerville
|Shrimp & Avocado Salad
|$19.95
Pan Seared Achiote Mainated Shrimp, Avocado, Mango, Jicama, Chipotle-Lime Vinaigrette
Genki Ya Sushi, Somerville
246 Elm Street, Somerville
|Avocado Salad
|$7.95
Enoki mushrooms, tofu, scallions and seaweed served in soy beans fish broth. Vegetarian miso soup also available
Ebi Sushi
290 Somerville Ave, Somerville
|Avocado Salad
|$9.50
Avocado, crabstick, flying fish roe & mayo over a house salad.