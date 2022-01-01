Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado salad in Somerville

Go
Somerville restaurants
Toast

Somerville restaurants that serve avocado salad

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Fuji at Assembly

320 Canal Street, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (1855 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Salad with Red Crab Meat *$11.50
Mixture of avocado, flying fish roe, cucumber, and kanikama in a light mayo dressing topped with red crab meat
Cantina La Mexicana image

 

Cantina La Mexicana

247 Washington Street, Somerville

Avg 4.2 (1083 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Avocado Salad$12.00
Grilled avocado, mixed greens, tomato, onions & citrus dressing.
Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar image

 

Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar

331 Great River Rd, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp & Avocado Salad$19.95
Pan Seared Achiote Mainated Shrimp, Avocado, Mango, Jicama, Chipotle-Lime Vinaigrette
Item pic

 

Genki Ya Sushi, Somerville

246 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Salad$7.95
Enoki mushrooms, tofu, scallions and seaweed served in soy beans fish broth. Vegetarian miso soup also available
Ebi Sushi image

 

Ebi Sushi

290 Somerville Ave, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Salad$9.50
Avocado, crabstick, flying fish roe & mayo over a house salad.
Sugidama soba & Izakaya image

 

Sugidama soba & Izakaya

260 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Avocado Salad$8.00
