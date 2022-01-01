Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Somerville

Go
Somerville restaurants
Toast

Somerville restaurants that serve cannolis

Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Mortadella Head - Somerville

20 College Avenue, Somerville

Avg 4 (306 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli$6.00
canoli cream, crushed canoli shells, chocolate chips, cherries, chocolate sauce, powdered sugar
More about Mortadella Head - Somerville
Item pic

PIZZA

Posto - Somerville

187 Elm Street, Somerville

Avg 4.3 (3179 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Cannoli$9.00
ricotta | mascarpone | orange zest
Mini Cannoli Trio$11.00
Pistachio, White Chocolate, Chocolate Chips
More about Posto - Somerville
Avenue kitchen + bar image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Avenue kitchen + bar / Somervilla

158 Boston Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.9 (736 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cannoli$7.00
More about Avenue kitchen + bar / Somervilla

Browse other tasty dishes in Somerville

Key Lime Pies

Corn Chowder

Lobster Rolls

Crab Cakes

Gumbo

Baja Fish Tacos

Stew

Panang Curry

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Somerville to explore

Davis Square

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Map

More near Somerville to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (577 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (170 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4 (34 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (577 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (586 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (385 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston