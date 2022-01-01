Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Somerville

Go
Somerville restaurants
Toast

Somerville restaurants that serve rice bowls

Orleans image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Orleans Restaurant

65 Holland St, Somerville

Avg 4.7 (482 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Scallop Rice Bowl$24.00
pan seared scallops - black rice - mix veggies
More about Orleans Restaurant
Banner pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar

381 Summer Street, Somerville

Avg 4.3 (1219 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Organic Brown Rice Bowl$18.00
maple yogurt roasted cauliflower, roasted baby turnips, butternut squash,
BBQ carrots, maple yogurt drizzle
More about Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar
Banner pic

 

Zo Greek - Somerville

355 Revolution Drive, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rice Bowl$10.95
More about Zo Greek - Somerville
Painted Burro image

 

Painted Burro - Somerville, MA

219 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Burro Rice Bowl$21.00
fried rice, roasted shiitake mushrooms, black beans, corn, pico de gallo, sauteed kale, guacamole, chipotle aioli, tortilla chips
More about Painted Burro - Somerville, MA
Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar image

 

Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar

331 Great River Rd, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Half & Half Rice Bowl$16.95
Pork Rice Bowl$16.95
Mexican Rice, Iceberg Lettuce, Black Beans, Shredded Cheese, Salsa Verde, Pickled Cabbage, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Minced Scallions
Vegetable Rice Bowl$17.95
More about Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Somerville

Waffles

French Fries

Carne Asada

Prosciutto

Steamed Broccoli

Pastries

Garden Salad

Chicken Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Somerville to explore

Davis Square

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Map

More near Somerville to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (570 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (170 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (570 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (896 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (579 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (265 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (380 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (206 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston