Rice bowls in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve rice bowls
More about Orleans Restaurant
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Orleans Restaurant
65 Holland St, Somerville
|Scallop Rice Bowl
|$24.00
pan seared scallops - black rice - mix veggies
More about Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar
381 Summer Street, Somerville
|Organic Brown Rice Bowl
|$18.00
maple yogurt roasted cauliflower, roasted baby turnips, butternut squash,
BBQ carrots, maple yogurt drizzle
More about Zo Greek - Somerville
Zo Greek - Somerville
355 Revolution Drive, Somerville
|Rice Bowl
|$10.95
More about Painted Burro - Somerville, MA
Painted Burro - Somerville, MA
219 Elm Street, Somerville
|Burro Rice Bowl
|$21.00
fried rice, roasted shiitake mushrooms, black beans, corn, pico de gallo, sauteed kale, guacamole, chipotle aioli, tortilla chips
More about Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
331 Great River Rd, Somerville
|Half & Half Rice Bowl
|$16.95
|Pork Rice Bowl
|$16.95
Mexican Rice, Iceberg Lettuce, Black Beans, Shredded Cheese, Salsa Verde, Pickled Cabbage, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Minced Scallions
|Vegetable Rice Bowl
|$17.95