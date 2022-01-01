Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wontons in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Somerville restaurants that serve wontons

Item pic

SEAFOOD • POKE

Manoa Poke Shop

300 Beacon Street, Somerville

Avg 4.6 (455 reviews)
Takeout
Fish n Dip (with Wonton Chips)$8.00
It's BACK! confit ahi, cream cheese, rayu chili oil, scallion, fried garlic, fried shallot, house wonton chip.
More about Manoa Poke Shop
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Fuji at Assembly

320 Canal Street, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (1855 reviews)
Takeout
Extra Wonton Chips$3.00
Salmon Wonton Chips *$15.00
Diced salmon sashimi, tomato, onion, cilantro, and tobiko served with crispy wonton chips
More about Fuji at Assembly
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Lemon Thai Cuisine

215 Highland Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.8 (416 reviews)
Takeout
Wonton Soup$6.00
Thai style wonton soup in clear chicken broth with cilantro.
More about Lemon Thai Cuisine

