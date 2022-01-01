Wontons in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve wontons
More about Manoa Poke Shop
SEAFOOD • POKE
Manoa Poke Shop
300 Beacon Street, Somerville
|Fish n Dip (with Wonton Chips)
|$8.00
It's BACK! confit ahi, cream cheese, rayu chili oil, scallion, fried garlic, fried shallot, house wonton chip.
More about Fuji at Assembly
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Fuji at Assembly
320 Canal Street, Somerville
|Extra Wonton Chips
|$3.00
|Salmon Wonton Chips *
|$15.00
Diced salmon sashimi, tomato, onion, cilantro, and tobiko served with crispy wonton chips