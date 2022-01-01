Chile relleno in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve chile relleno
More about BARRA
BARRA
23A Bow Street, Somerville
|Chile Relleno Tacos (2)
|$10.00
stuffed jalapeño with ground meat, nuts and dried fruit, served on tortilla with beans and pickled vegetables
More about Cantina La Mexicana
Cantina La Mexicana
247 Washington Street, Somerville
|Chiles Rellenos
|$18.00
Two roasted poblano peppers with melted cheese and your choice of filling. Topped with green, red or guajillo sauce. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, mexican rice and beans
|Chiles Rellenos .alac.
|$7.50
More about Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant
Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant
858 Broadway,, Somerville
|CHILE RELLENO DE VEGETALES
|$16.95
Poblano pepper stuffed with vegetables and cheese covered in creamy guajillo and red bell pepper sauce. Accompanied with a side of spinach
|CHILE RELLENO EN NOGADA
|$19.95
Poblano pepper stuffed with ground beef, almonds, raisins and peaches; and covered in a walnut and cinnamon sauce topped with pomegranate seeds and cilantro