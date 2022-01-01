Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Somerville

Go
Somerville restaurants
Toast

Somerville restaurants that serve chile relleno

BARRA image

 

BARRA

23A Bow Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chile Relleno Tacos (2)$10.00
stuffed jalapeño with ground meat, nuts and dried fruit, served on tortilla with beans and pickled vegetables
More about BARRA
Cantina La Mexicana image

 

Cantina La Mexicana

247 Washington Street, Somerville

Avg 4.2 (1083 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chiles Rellenos$18.00
Two roasted poblano peppers with melted cheese and your choice of filling. Topped with green, red or guajillo sauce. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, mexican rice and beans
Chiles Rellenos .alac.$7.50
More about Cantina La Mexicana
Item pic

 

Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant

858 Broadway,, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHILE RELLENO DE VEGETALES$16.95
Poblano pepper stuffed with vegetables and cheese covered in creamy guajillo and red bell pepper sauce. Accompanied with a side of spinach
CHILE RELLENO EN NOGADA$19.95
Poblano pepper stuffed with ground beef, almonds, raisins and peaches; and covered in a walnut and cinnamon sauce topped with pomegranate seeds and cilantro
More about Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Somerville

Pad See

Garden Salad

Edamame

Rangoon

Pad Thai

Sashimi

Mac And Cheese

Veggie Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Somerville to explore

Davis Square

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Map

More near Somerville to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (160 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston