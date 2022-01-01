Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shumai in Somerville

Go
Somerville restaurants
Toast

Somerville restaurants that serve shumai

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Fuji at Assembly

320 Canal Street, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (1855 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Shumai$8.50
Shrimp dumplings [steamed, fried, or pan-seared]
More about Fuji at Assembly
Item pic

 

Genki Ya Sushi, Somerville

246 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Shumai$6.95
Fried shrimp dumpling.
Steamed Shumai$6.95
Steamed shrimp dumpling.
More about Genki Ya Sushi, Somerville
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Lemon Thai Cuisine

215 Highland Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.8 (416 reviews)
Takeout
Shumai 7pcs$8.00
Shrimp and vegetables wrapped in wonton skin, served steamed or fried with ginger sauce. 7 pieces.
More about Lemon Thai Cuisine
Ebi Sushi image

 

Ebi Sushi

290 Somerville Ave, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shumai$7.00
Shrimp dumplings; deep-fried or steamed
More about Ebi Sushi
Sugidama soba & Izakaya image

 

Sugidama soba & Izakaya

260 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shumai$7.50
More about Sugidama soba & Izakaya

Browse other tasty dishes in Somerville

Fritters

Caesar Salad

Sticky Buns

Tuna Salad

Wontons

Tacos

Burritos

Salmon Avocado Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Somerville to explore

Davis Square

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Map

More near Somerville to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (160 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston