Shumai in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve shumai
Fuji at Assembly
320 Canal Street, Somerville
|Shrimp Shumai
|$8.50
Shrimp dumplings [steamed, fried, or pan-seared]
Genki Ya Sushi, Somerville
246 Elm Street, Somerville
|Fried Shumai
|$6.95
Fried shrimp dumpling.
|Steamed Shumai
|$6.95
Steamed shrimp dumpling.
Lemon Thai Cuisine
215 Highland Ave, Somerville
|Shumai 7pcs
|$8.00
Shrimp and vegetables wrapped in wonton skin, served steamed or fried with ginger sauce. 7 pieces.
Ebi Sushi
290 Somerville Ave, Somerville
|Shumai
|$7.00
Shrimp dumplings; deep-fried or steamed