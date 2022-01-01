Steak frites in Somerville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Orleans image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Orleans Restaurant

65 Holland St, Somerville

Avg 4.7 (482 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak Frites$25.00
Grilled ribeye - hand cut fries - marinated onions - gravy
More about Orleans Restaurant
Steak Frites image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Foundry On Elm

255 Elm St, Somerville

Avg 4 (1786 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Frites$30.00
house-cut fries, crispy shallots, petit greens, red wine-mushroom cream sauce
More about Foundry On Elm
Item pic

 

La Brasa - 124 Broadway

124 Broadway, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Frites$38.00
Grilled bavette steak, fingerling potatoes, green asparagus, chipotle hollandaise, gooseberry pico de gallo
More about La Brasa - 124 Broadway
Avenue kitchen + bar image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Avenue kitchen + bar / Somervilla

158 Boston Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.9 (736 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Frites$36.00
12oz prime hanger steak, mushroom & onion, spice fries, red wine jus
More about Avenue kitchen + bar / Somervilla

