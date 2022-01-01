Steak frites in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve steak frites
More about Orleans Restaurant
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Orleans Restaurant
65 Holland St, Somerville
|Steak Frites
|$25.00
Grilled ribeye - hand cut fries - marinated onions - gravy
More about Foundry On Elm
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Foundry On Elm
255 Elm St, Somerville
|Steak Frites
|$30.00
house-cut fries, crispy shallots, petit greens, red wine-mushroom cream sauce
More about La Brasa - 124 Broadway
La Brasa - 124 Broadway
124 Broadway, Somerville
|Steak Frites
|$38.00
Grilled bavette steak, fingerling potatoes, green asparagus, chipotle hollandaise, gooseberry pico de gallo