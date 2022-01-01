Chai lattes in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve chai lattes
Revival Cafe
197 Elm Street, Somerville
|Iced Chai Latte (16oz)
|$3.75
spicy chai bursting with clover, cardamom, nutmeg and more, served with chilled milk over ice. contains caffeine.
|Chai Latte (12oz)
|$3.75
spicy chai bursting with clover, cardamom, nutmeg and more, served with steamed milk. contains caffeine.
Vinal Bakery
222 Somerville Ave, Somerville
|Spicy Chai Latte
|$4.75
Spicy chai from MEM tea, steamed milk (12oz)
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
FORGE BAKING COMPANY
626 Somerville Ave, Somerville
|Chai Latte - 12oz
|$4.35
A blend of traditional Indian spices and brisk black tea, our Organic Masala Chai is prepared with steamed milk and just enough sugar to bring out the spice’s intricacies.
|Chai Latte - 16oz
|$4.95
A blend of traditional Indian spices and brisk black tea, our Organic Masala Chai is prepared with steamed milk and just enough sugar to bring out the spice’s intricacies.
Juliet
263 Washington street, Somerville
|chai latte
|$3.50
12 oz. MEM spicy chai tea topped with steamed milk. lightly sweetened to enhance natural spices.