Tostadas in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve tostadas
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Casa B Tapas and Cocktail & Rum Bar
253 Washington Street, Somerville
|Tostada Bobonis
|$16.00
Serrano ham, Manchego cheese, arugula + cilantro vinaigrette (gf)
|Tostada de pollo
|$15.00
chicken stew, cheese, guacamole + cilantro aioli (gf)
|Tostada de remolacha
|$13.00
roasted beets, goat cheese, pistachios, balsamic vinaigrette + micro greens (gf)
Dali Restaurant
415 Washington Street, Somerville
|Solomillo en Tostada
|$15.00
beef tenderloin with chimichurri sauce on grilled bread
Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant
858 Broadway,, Somerville
|MEXICAN TOSTADAS
|$16.95
Two crispy tortillas served with, rice, black beans lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, cheese and your choice of: Chicken Tinga, Beef Tinga or Vegetables
|MEXICAN TOSTADAS (2 PER ORDER)
|$8.00
Two crispy tortillas served with, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, cheese and your choice of: Chicken Tinga, Beef Tinga or Vegetables