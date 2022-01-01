Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Somerville restaurants that serve tostadas

Casa B Tapas and Cocktail & Rum Bar image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Casa B Tapas and Cocktail & Rum Bar

253 Washington Street, Somerville

Avg 4.3 (492 reviews)
Takeout
Tostada Bobonis$16.00
Serrano ham, Manchego cheese, arugula + cilantro vinaigrette (gf)
Tostada de pollo$15.00
chicken stew, cheese, guacamole + cilantro aioli (gf)
Tostada de remolacha$13.00
roasted beets, goat cheese, pistachios, balsamic vinaigrette + micro greens (gf)
More about Casa B Tapas and Cocktail & Rum Bar
Item pic

 

Dali Restaurant

415 Washington Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Solomillo en Tostada$15.00
beef tenderloin with chimichurri sauce on grilled bread
More about Dali Restaurant
Item pic

 

Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant

858 Broadway,, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MEXICAN TOSTADAS$16.95
Two crispy tortillas served with, rice, black beans lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, cheese and your choice of: Chicken Tinga, Beef Tinga or Vegetables
MEXICAN TOSTADAS (2 PER ORDER)$8.00
Two crispy tortillas served with, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, cheese and your choice of: Chicken Tinga, Beef Tinga or Vegetables
More about Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant

