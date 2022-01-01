Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Somerville restaurants that serve spaghetti

Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Trina's Starlite Lounge

3 Beacon Street, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (1207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti and Meatball Tuesday!$14.00
house made spaghetti with 4 house made meatballs, tossed in spaghetti sauce, parmesan, chives, with a piece of garlic bread
More about Trina's Starlite Lounge
Item pic

PIZZA

Posto

187 Elm Street, Somerville

Avg 4.3 (3179 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Scampi Spaghetti$28.00
scampi sauce | shrimp | cherry tomato | capers | mix herbs
Spaghetti$25.00
carbonara | pancetta | onion | farm fresh egg
More about Posto
Juliet image

 

Juliet

263 Washington street, Somerville

Avg 4.1 (358 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
heat + eat spaghetti and meatballs$22.00
a generous portion of Juliet's popular spaghetti and meatballs. serves up to 4.
this dish is sold cold, with reheating instructions, so it can be enjoyed hot when you are ready for it.
More about Juliet
Avenue kitchen + bar image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Avenue kitchen + bar

158 Boston Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.9 (736 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti & Meatballs$19.00
More about Avenue kitchen + bar

