Spaghetti in Somerville

Trina's Starlite Lounge
3 Beacon Street, Somerville
|Spaghetti and Meatball Tuesday!
|$14.00
house made spaghetti with 4 house made meatballs, tossed in spaghetti sauce, parmesan, chives, with a piece of garlic bread
PIZZA
Posto
187 Elm Street, Somerville
|Scampi Spaghetti
|$28.00
scampi sauce | shrimp | cherry tomato | capers | mix herbs
|Spaghetti
|$25.00
carbonara | pancetta | onion | farm fresh egg
Juliet
263 Washington street, Somerville
|heat + eat spaghetti and meatballs
|$22.00
a generous portion of Juliet's popular spaghetti and meatballs. serves up to 4.
this dish is sold cold, with reheating instructions, so it can be enjoyed hot when you are ready for it.