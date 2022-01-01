Egg sandwiches in Stamford
Stamford restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
More about The Village Table
WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Village Table
1056 Hope St, Stamford
|Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$4.75
One egg, over-easy, with melted American cheese on a hard roll with bacon
|Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$4.75
One egg, over-easy, with melted American cheese on a hard roll with sausage
|Ham Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$4.75
One egg, over-easy, with melted American cheese on a hard roll with ham