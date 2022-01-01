Egg sandwiches in Stamford

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

BYO 2 Egg Breakfast Sandwich image

 

Dartcor

120 Long Ridge Road, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
BYO 2 Egg Breakfast Sandwich$3.50
More about Dartcor
The Village Table image

WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Village Table

1056 Hope St, Stamford

Avg 4.7 (614 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich$4.75
One egg, over-easy, with melted American cheese on a hard roll with bacon
Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwich$4.75
One egg, over-easy, with melted American cheese on a hard roll with sausage
Ham Egg & Cheese Sandwich$4.75
One egg, over-easy, with melted American cheese on a hard roll with ham
More about The Village Table
Fortina Stamford image

 

Fortina Stamford

120 Washington Boulevard, Stamford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Sandwich$7.00
fontina, arugula
More about Fortina Stamford

