Carrot cake in Stowe

Stowe restaurants
Toast

Stowe restaurants that serve carrot cake

Harrisons Restaurant image

 

Harrisons Restaurant

25 Main Street, Stowe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$7.00
house made carrot cake, cream cheese frosting
More about Harrisons Restaurant
Item pic

 

Stowe Bee Site For:

1056 Mountain Road, Stowe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$48.65
REQUIRES 7 DAYS NOTICE
Three layers of super moist carrot cake, chock full of fresh shredded carrots (no nuts, no pineapple) & creamy cream cheese frosting. Topped with your choice of white chocolate carrots or colorful sprinkles...
Easter Three Layer Carrot Cake$48.65
***FOR PICK UP ONLY ON SATURDAY APRIL 16 ***Three layers of moist carrot cake (no nuts or fruits) with a light whipped cream cheese frosting & marzipan carrot decorations.
More about Stowe Bee Site For:

