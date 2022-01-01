Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Sykesville

Sykesville restaurants
Sykesville restaurants that serve greek salad

Mr Jack Peruvian Chicken

1330 Liberty Road suite a, Sykesville

40) Greek Salad$9.99
More about Mr Jack Peruvian Chicken
SEAFOOD

Nora's Grill & Catering

6300 Georgetown Blvd, Sykesville

Avg 4.5 (1697 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GREEK SALAD$12.00
Romaine lettuce, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Kalamata olives & pepperoncini, served with house Greek vinaigrette dressing
GREEK AVOCADO SALAD$13.00
romaine lettuce, avocado, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Kalamata olives & pepperoncini, served with house vinaigrette dressing
More about Nora's Grill & Catering

