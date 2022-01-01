Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Tulsa

Tulsa restaurants
Tulsa restaurants that serve enchiladas

Elote Cafe & Catering image

SALADS

Elote Cafe & Catering

514 S Boston Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.4 (1409 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas Tomatillos$10.99
Free range chicken or fresh avocado, caramelized onions, poblano peppers & portobello mushrooms rolled in 2 corn tortillas & topped with tomatillo sauce, queso fresco & crema fresca.
~Gluten Free
~Can Be Made Vegan
Cheese Enchiladas$9.99
Cheddar & jack cheese rolled in 2 corn tortillas and topped with house made guajillo sauce.
~Gluten Free
A La Carte Enchilada$3.49
More about Elote Cafe & Catering
Item pic

 

King Burrito - Tulsa Sheridan

2030 S Sheridan Rd,, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#4 Enchilada Combo$10.95
3pc. Cheese. Chicken or shredded beef. (With rice & beans) w/ 16oz. soda.
More about King Burrito - Tulsa Sheridan
Item pic

 

Foxy Tacos - #2001 FT Cherry Street

1529 E 15th Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Enchilada Plate x3$12.99
Choice of protein hand-rolled in housemade corn tortillas and smothered in green chile sauce or queso, served with two sides of choice and a roasted jalapeno.
Enchilada Plate x2$10.99
Choice of protein hand-rolled in housemade corn tortillas and smothered in green chile sauce or queso, served with two sides of choice and a roasted jalapeno.
More about Foxy Tacos - #2001 FT Cherry Street

