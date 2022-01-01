Enchiladas in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve enchiladas
Elote Cafe & Catering
514 S Boston Ave, Tulsa
|Enchiladas Tomatillos
|$10.99
Free range chicken or fresh avocado, caramelized onions, poblano peppers & portobello mushrooms rolled in 2 corn tortillas & topped with tomatillo sauce, queso fresco & crema fresca.
~Gluten Free
~Can Be Made Vegan
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$9.99
Cheddar & jack cheese rolled in 2 corn tortillas and topped with house made guajillo sauce.
~Gluten Free
|A La Carte Enchilada
|$3.49
King Burrito - Tulsa Sheridan
2030 S Sheridan Rd,, Tulsa
|#4 Enchilada Combo
|$10.95
3pc. Cheese. Chicken or shredded beef. (With rice & beans) w/ 16oz. soda.
Foxy Tacos - #2001 FT Cherry Street
1529 E 15th Street, Tulsa
|Enchilada Plate x3
|$12.99
Choice of protein hand-rolled in housemade corn tortillas and smothered in green chile sauce or queso, served with two sides of choice and a roasted jalapeno.
|Enchilada Plate x2
|$10.99
Choice of protein hand-rolled in housemade corn tortillas and smothered in green chile sauce or queso, served with two sides of choice and a roasted jalapeno.