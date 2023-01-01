Gyoza in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve gyoza
SALADS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Roppongi
601 S Boston Ave, Tulsa
|Veggie Gyoza (4)
|$5.99
Pan-seared wontons filled with stir fried veggies & tofu. Served with soy ginger sauce.
Tokyo Garden Midtown
4020 South Memorial Drive, Tulsa
|Gyoza (pot stckers)
|$5.00
Pork pot stickers. Served 5 pcs with hot mustard sauce.
Ichitori - 4820 E 61st St Suite 100
4820 E 61st St Suite 100, Tulsa
|Vegetable Gyoza
|$9.00
steamed or pan-fried vegetable dumplings / housemade dumpling sauce / (6 pieces)
|Chicken Gyoza
|$9.00
steamed or pan-fried chicken gyoza / housemade dumpling sauce / (6 pieces)