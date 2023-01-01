Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyoza in Tulsa

Tulsa restaurants
Tulsa restaurants that serve gyoza

SALADS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Roppongi

601 S Boston Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.4 (1765 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Gyoza (4)$5.99
Pan-seared wontons filled with stir fried veggies & tofu. Served with soy ginger sauce.
More about Roppongi
Tokyo Garden Midtown

4020 South Memorial Drive, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gyoza (pot stckers)$5.00
Pork pot stickers. Served 5 pcs with hot mustard sauce.
More about Tokyo Garden Midtown
Ichitori - 4820 E 61st St Suite 100

4820 E 61st St Suite 100, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegetable Gyoza$9.00
steamed or pan-fried vegetable dumplings / housemade dumpling sauce / (6 pieces)
Chicken Gyoza$9.00
steamed or pan-fried chicken gyoza / housemade dumpling sauce / (6 pieces)
More about Ichitori - 4820 E 61st St Suite 100

