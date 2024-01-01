Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sausage rolls in Tulsa

Tulsa restaurants
Tulsa restaurants that serve sausage rolls

Queenies image

 

Queenies

1816 Utica Sq, Tulsa

Avg 4.3 (436 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sausage Roll$5.00
MAXIMUM ORDER 4
More about Queenies
Banner pic

 

AA Harden's Restaurant

3900 North Mingo Road, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sausage Roll$2.99
More about AA Harden's Restaurant
Big Baby Rolls and Donuts image

DONUTS

Big Baby Rolls and Donuts

3739 E 11th St, Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (281 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegan Sausage Roll$6.00
Polish Sausage Roll$4.50
No little weenies here. Full polish sausage wrapped in our house dough.
Turkey Sausage Roll (GF)$5.50
No little weenies here. Full turkey sausage for you non-pork eaters in a delicious wrap that happens to be gluten-free.
More about Big Baby Rolls and Donuts

