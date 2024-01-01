Sausage rolls in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve sausage rolls
AA Harden's Restaurant
3900 North Mingo Road, Tulsa
|Sausage Roll
|$2.99
Big Baby Rolls and Donuts
3739 E 11th St, Tulsa
|Vegan Sausage Roll
|$6.00
|Polish Sausage Roll
|$4.50
No little weenies here. Full polish sausage wrapped in our house dough.
|Turkey Sausage Roll (GF)
|$5.50
No little weenies here. Full turkey sausage for you non-pork eaters in a delicious wrap that happens to be gluten-free.