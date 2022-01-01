Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey bacon in Vancouver

Vancouver restaurants
Vancouver restaurants that serve turkey bacon

Item pic

 

Kitchen Table Cafe - Evergreen

705 NE 136th Av Suite 101, Vancouver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Turkey & Bacon$11.99
Grilled turkey, bacon, tomato and melted jack cheese on grilled sourdough bread.
More about Kitchen Table Cafe - Evergreen
Tap Union Freehouse image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL

Tap Union Freehouse

1300 Washington St, Vancouver

Avg 4.7 (241 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Bacon$13.99
house smoked turkey breast, bacon, cranberry, cream cheese, lettuce & tomato.
More about Tap Union Freehouse
Bruchi's CheeseSteaks & Subs image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bruchi's CheeseSteaks & Subs

800 NE Tenney Rd, Vancouver

Avg 4.2 (401 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Bacon Guacamole Wrap$10.50
Turkey, romaine, Parmesan cheese, tomato, ranch , guacamole, and bacon wrapped in a warm flour tortilla
More about Bruchi's CheeseSteaks & Subs
Item pic

 

Kitchen Table Cafe - Orchards

11500 NE 76th St. A-8, Vancouver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Turkey & Bacon$11.99
Grilled turkey, bacon, tomato and melted jack cheese on grilled sourdough bread.
More about Kitchen Table Cafe - Orchards

