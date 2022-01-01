Turkey bacon in Vancouver
Vancouver restaurants that serve turkey bacon
More about Kitchen Table Cafe - Evergreen
Kitchen Table Cafe - Evergreen
705 NE 136th Av Suite 101, Vancouver
|Grilled Turkey & Bacon
|$11.99
Grilled turkey, bacon, tomato and melted jack cheese on grilled sourdough bread.
More about Tap Union Freehouse
SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL
Tap Union Freehouse
1300 Washington St, Vancouver
|Turkey Bacon
|$13.99
house smoked turkey breast, bacon, cranberry, cream cheese, lettuce & tomato.
More about Bruchi's CheeseSteaks & Subs
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bruchi's CheeseSteaks & Subs
800 NE Tenney Rd, Vancouver
|Turkey Bacon Guacamole Wrap
|$10.50
Turkey, romaine, Parmesan cheese, tomato, ranch , guacamole, and bacon wrapped in a warm flour tortilla