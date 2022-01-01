Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Venice

Venice restaurants
Toast

Venice restaurants that serve tacos

James Beach image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

James Beach

60 N Venice Blvd, Venice

Avg 4.1 (1830 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tacos Carne Asada$34.00
Tacos Mahi$30.00
Tacos Chicken$31.00
More about James Beach
Halibut Fish Tacos image

SEAFOOD

Dudley Market

9 Dudley Ave, Venice

Avg 4.2 (220 reviews)
Takeout
Halibut Fish Tacos$20.00
Baja style beer battered & fried, line caught fish, cabbage, pickled onions, daddys salsa, creme fresh, cotija cheese on a flour tortilla. (GF option available)
Fish Tacos$20.00
Line caught beer battered rockfish, cabbage, picked onions, daddy's salsa, creme fresh, and coijta cheese on flour tortillas.
More about Dudley Market
Item pic

 

Groundwork Coffee Company - Rose

671 Rose Ave CA, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Tacos$13.00
Breakfast Tacos, need we say more: Perfectly scrambled eggs, pan roasted potatoes, bell peppers, onions, cotija cheese, avocado, inhouse pickled onions, chipotle aioli, house made pico de gallo, locally sourced corn tortillas
Vegan Breakfast Tacos$13.00
Breakfast Tacos Made Meatless: Soyrizo, tofu, bell peppers, onion, avocado, chipotle aioli, corn tortillas, pickled onions, fresh pico de gallo
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - Rose
3f1b5aaf-9985-4297-b706-c1bef6257e93 image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Waterfront Venice

205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice

Avg 4.2 (1438 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Taco$22.00
Served 3 per order
Gulf Shrimp | Cabbage Slaw | Avocado | Queso Fresco | Lime | **Dairy Allergy
More about The Waterfront Venice
Steak Taco image

 

Chulita

533 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291, Venice

Avg 4.6 (2162 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steak Taco$7.00
Creekstone Natural Hanger Steak, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo
(PLEASE NOTE): In an effort to reduce waste, if you order 2 or more of the same tacos, they will be packaged in one box)
All Tacos come with Blue Corn Tortillas unless Cassava is specified upon ordering.
Taco Kit (Takeout Only)$75.00
Friends and Family Taco Party Kit includes Barbacoa, Chicken Tinga, and Vegan Cauliflower make your own Taco Kit - comes with approximately 15 tortillas (Feeds 4-6)
More about Chulita
Chicken Taco image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Chicas Tacos - Venice

225 Lincoln Blvd, Venice

Avg 3.9 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Taco$4.19
Corn tortilla, yogurt marinated chicken, cherry tomato pico de gallo, morita salsa crema, queso fresco, cilantro
Two Taco Combo$10.00
Your choice of any two tacos served with chips & salsa
Jackfruit Taco$4.19
Marinated Jackfruit on a Corn Tortilla with Pico de Gallo, Avocado and Cilantro
More about Chicas Tacos - Venice
Item pic

 

Zinqué (zin-kae)

1440 Lincoln BLVD, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Belly Taco$6.00
Prawn Taco$6.00
More about Zinqué (zin-kae)
Item pic

 

Clutch Roadhouse

427 Lincoln Blvd, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ajillo Shrimp Taco$5.50
Shredded lettuce, pico, crema, aji.
Stewed Guisado Tacos(1)$5.00
Veggie Tacos(2)$10.00
Mushroom, cauliflower, corn, bean spread, avo, mild pepper sauce.
More about Clutch Roadhouse

