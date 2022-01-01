Tacos in Venice
Venice restaurants that serve tacos
More about James Beach
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
James Beach
60 N Venice Blvd, Venice
|Tacos Carne Asada
|$34.00
|Tacos Mahi
|$30.00
|Tacos Chicken
|$31.00
More about Dudley Market
SEAFOOD
Dudley Market
9 Dudley Ave, Venice
|Halibut Fish Tacos
|$20.00
Baja style beer battered & fried, line caught fish, cabbage, pickled onions, daddys salsa, creme fresh, cotija cheese on a flour tortilla. (GF option available)
|Fish Tacos
|$20.00
Line caught beer battered rockfish, cabbage, picked onions, daddy's salsa, creme fresh, and coijta cheese on flour tortillas.
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - Rose
Groundwork Coffee Company - Rose
671 Rose Ave CA, Venice
|Breakfast Tacos
|$13.00
Breakfast Tacos, need we say more: Perfectly scrambled eggs, pan roasted potatoes, bell peppers, onions, cotija cheese, avocado, inhouse pickled onions, chipotle aioli, house made pico de gallo, locally sourced corn tortillas
|Vegan Breakfast Tacos
|$13.00
Breakfast Tacos Made Meatless: Soyrizo, tofu, bell peppers, onion, avocado, chipotle aioli, corn tortillas, pickled onions, fresh pico de gallo
More about The Waterfront Venice
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Waterfront Venice
205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice
|Shrimp Taco
|$22.00
Served 3 per order
Gulf Shrimp | Cabbage Slaw | Avocado | Queso Fresco | Lime | **Dairy Allergy
More about Chulita
Chulita
533 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291, Venice
|Steak Taco
|$7.00
Creekstone Natural Hanger Steak, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo
(PLEASE NOTE): In an effort to reduce waste, if you order 2 or more of the same tacos, they will be packaged in one box)
All Tacos come with Blue Corn Tortillas unless Cassava is specified upon ordering.
|Taco Kit (Takeout Only)
|$75.00
Friends and Family Taco Party Kit includes Barbacoa, Chicken Tinga, and Vegan Cauliflower make your own Taco Kit - comes with approximately 15 tortillas (Feeds 4-6)
More about Chicas Tacos - Venice
BURRITOS • TACOS
Chicas Tacos - Venice
225 Lincoln Blvd, Venice
|Chicken Taco
|$4.19
Corn tortilla, yogurt marinated chicken, cherry tomato pico de gallo, morita salsa crema, queso fresco, cilantro
|Two Taco Combo
|$10.00
Your choice of any two tacos served with chips & salsa
|Jackfruit Taco
|$4.19
Marinated Jackfruit on a Corn Tortilla with Pico de Gallo, Avocado and Cilantro
More about Zinqué (zin-kae)
Zinqué (zin-kae)
1440 Lincoln BLVD, Venice
|Pork Belly Taco
|$6.00
|Prawn Taco
|$6.00