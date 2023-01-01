Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tarts in
Venice
/
Venice
/
Tarts
Venice restaurants that serve tarts
Chulita
533 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291, Venice
Avg 4.6
(2162 reviews)
Dark Chocolate Tart
$10.00
More about Chulita
Zinqué (zin-kae) - Venice
1440 Lincoln BLVD, Venice
No reviews yet
Deli Tomato tart
$11.00
Apple Tarte Tatin
$8.00
Pear Tart
$6.00
More about Zinqué (zin-kae) - Venice
Browse other tasty dishes in Venice
Pudding
Avocado Toast
Cheesecake
Short Ribs
Cake
Chicken Sandwiches
Chocolate Cake
Quinoa Salad
Neighborhoods within Venice to explore
Venice
Avg 4.3
(26 restaurants)
More near Venice to explore
Santa Monica
Avg 4.4
(109 restaurants)
Culver City
Avg 4.4
(54 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
Avg 4.3
(45 restaurants)
Manhattan Beach
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Marina Del Rey
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
El Segundo
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Inglewood
Avg 4.2
(20 restaurants)
Pacific Palisades
Avg 4.1
(11 restaurants)
Playa Del Rey
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(991 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(75 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(73 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(841 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1532 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(235 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(598 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(660 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(646 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(424 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston