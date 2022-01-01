Curry in Vineyard Haven
Vineyard Haven restaurants that serve curry
Copper Wok
9 MAIN STREET, VINEYARD HAVEN
|THAI RED CURRY DUMPLINGS
|$14.00
Pork wontons smothered in a creamy red Thai curry peanut sauce
Little House Cafe
339 State Rd, Vineyard Haven
|Curried Mango Chicken Salad Retail
|$7.50
|Curried Mango Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Red grapes and pecans on mixed greens and grilled pita triangles.
|Curried Mango Chicken Sandwich
|$15.50
Chopped chicken breast with mango chunks, red grapes, pecans, and apples served open-faced warm pita. Comes with a bag of Cape Cod potato chips.