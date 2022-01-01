Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Vineyard Haven

Go
Vineyard Haven restaurants
Toast

Vineyard Haven restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

Copper Wok

9 MAIN STREET, VINEYARD HAVEN

No reviews yet
Takeout
THAI RED CURRY DUMPLINGS$14.00
Pork wontons smothered in a creamy red Thai curry peanut sauce
More about Copper Wok
Little House Cafe image

 

Little House Cafe

339 State Rd, Vineyard Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curried Mango Chicken Salad Retail$7.50
Curried Mango Chicken Salad$15.00
Red grapes and pecans on mixed greens and grilled pita triangles.
Curried Mango Chicken Sandwich$15.50
Chopped chicken breast with mango chunks, red grapes, pecans, and apples served open-faced warm pita. Comes with a bag of Cape Cod potato chips.
More about Little House Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Vineyard Haven

Chai Lattes

Croissants

Cheeseburgers

Fried Pickles

Cookies

Avocado Toast

Tacos

Tuna Salad

Map

More near Vineyard Haven to explore

Oak Bluffs

Avg 4 (23 restaurants)

Falmouth

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Edgartown

Avg 3.7 (15 restaurants)

Mashpee

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Woods Hole

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

East Falmouth

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fairhaven

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Dartmouth

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Osterville

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (495 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston