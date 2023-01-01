Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna rolls in Vineyard Haven

Go
Vineyard Haven restaurants
Toast

Vineyard Haven restaurants that serve tuna rolls

Copper Wok image

 

COPPER WOK

9 MAIN STREET, VINEYARD HAVEN

No reviews yet
Takeout
TUNA MAKI ROLL$8.00
SPICY TUNA MAKI ROLL$9.00
More about COPPER WOK
Banner pic

 

Net Result - 79 Beach Road

79 Beach Road, Vineyard Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPICY TUNA ROLL$10.95
More about Net Result - 79 Beach Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Vineyard Haven

Turkey Clubs

Veggie Burgers

Fish Sandwiches

Ravioli

Chicken Sandwiches

Carrot Cake

Home Fries

Chocolate Cake

Map

More near Vineyard Haven to explore

Oak Bluffs

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Edgartown

Avg 3.6 (17 restaurants)

Falmouth

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Mashpee

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Woods Hole

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

East Falmouth

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fairhaven

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Dartmouth

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Osterville

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (303 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (378 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston