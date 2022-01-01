Chocolate chip cookies in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Clayton's Counter
1337 Oceana Blvd, Virginia Beach
|BIG Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
Pelons Baja Grill
2212 General Booth blvd #200, Virginia Beach
|My Vegan Sweet Tooth Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.50
Eurasia
960 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillet
|$9.00
Warm chocolate chip skillet topped with vanilla ice cream.
Simple Eats on Shore Dr
3152 Shore Dr, Virginia Beach
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$7.00
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
HK on the Bay
4600 Lookout Rd, Virginia Beach
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillet
|$8.00
Fresh Baked Cookies baked in a Cast Iron Skillet topped with Ice Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Caramel and Whipped Cream