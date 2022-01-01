Chocolate chip cookies in Virginia Beach

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Consumer pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Clayton's Counter

1337 Oceana Blvd, Virginia Beach

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BIG Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
More about Clayton's Counter
Item pic

 

Pelons Baja Grill

2212 General Booth blvd #200, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
My Vegan Sweet Tooth Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
More about Pelons Baja Grill
Item pic

 

Eurasia

960 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillet$9.00
Warm chocolate chip skillet topped with vanilla ice cream.
More about Eurasia
Simple Eats on Shore Dr image

 

Simple Eats on Shore Dr

3152 Shore Dr, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (509 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie$7.00
More about Simple Eats on Shore Dr
HK on the Bay image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

HK on the Bay

4600 Lookout Rd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.3 (1550 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillet$8.00
Fresh Baked Cookies baked in a Cast Iron Skillet topped with Ice Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Caramel and Whipped Cream
More about HK on the Bay
Item pic

 

VIRGINIA BEACH - Redwood Smoke Shack

2476 Nimmo Pkwy #126, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.90
Freshly baked daily.
More about VIRGINIA BEACH - Redwood Smoke Shack

