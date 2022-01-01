Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Milkshakes in Virginia Beach

Go
Virginia Beach restaurants
Toast

Virginia Beach restaurants that serve milkshakes

Consumer pic

 

Carib Shack

2272 W Great Neck Rd suite 2242, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Milkshakes$4.75
Classic hand spun milkshakes 16oz
More about Carib Shack
Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream

1824 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (346 reviews)
Takeout
Milkshake$5.99
Choose up to 2 flavors of ice cream for the perfect hand blended creation.
Thick Milkshake$6.99
Choose up to 3 flavors of ice cream for the perfect, extra thick hand blended creation.
More about Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream
No Frill Bar and Grill image

 

No Frill Bar and Grill

1620 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Milkshake$4.50
More about No Frill Bar and Grill
Item pic

 

Koco's Korean Fried Chicken and Croffles

4224 Virginia Beach Boulevard, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ube Milkshake$5.75
More about Koco's Korean Fried Chicken and Croffles

Browse other tasty dishes in Virginia Beach

Taco Salad

Garlic Bread

Asian Salad

Lobster Rolls

Sweet Potato Fries

Rice Pudding

Yakisoba

Lasagna

Map

More near Virginia Beach to explore

Norfolk

Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)

Chesapeake

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Suffolk

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Moyock

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Corolla

No reviews yet

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (273 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (547 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (876 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (222 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston