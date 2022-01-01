Milkshakes in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve milkshakes
Carib Shack
2272 W Great Neck Rd suite 2242, Virginia Beach
|Milkshakes
|$4.75
Classic hand spun milkshakes 16oz
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream
1824 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach
|Milkshake
|$5.99
Choose up to 2 flavors of ice cream for the perfect hand blended creation.
|Thick Milkshake
|$6.99
Choose up to 3 flavors of ice cream for the perfect, extra thick hand blended creation.
No Frill Bar and Grill
1620 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach
|Chocolate Milkshake
|$4.50