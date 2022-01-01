Tiramisu in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve tiramisu
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Clayton's Counter
1337 Oceana Blvd, Virginia Beach
|Tiramisu
|$6.00
Brothers Pizza
1924 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach
|Tiramisu
|$6.99
Heavenly Italian dessert made with layers of mascarpone cream cheese and tender vanilla sponge cake filled with coffee syrup & cacao powder to garnish.
Azar's Mediterranean Specialties - Pembroke
108 Prescott Avenue, Virginia Beach
|Tiramisu Signature 6 pcs
|$24.00
|Tiramisu Signature Cake
|$8.00
Brother's Pizza
401 North Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach
|Tiramisu
|$6.99
