French toast in Waltham
Waltham restaurants that serve french toast
More about Cafe Services - 208 - Cafe 900
900 Winter Street, Waltham
|Sausage, Double Fried Egg, Pepper Jack, Toasted French Toast Bagel
|$4.25
Sausage, Double Fried Egg, Pepper Jack, Toasted French Toast Bagel
SANDWICHES
Leo's Place Diner
655 Main Street, Waltham
|Bon Jour French Toast
|$11.95
White chocolate stuffed with fresh blueberries and raspberries dusted with powder sugar and cinnamon
|Doo-Wop French Toast
|$10.95
Dark Chocolate loosened with light cream, stuffed with bananas or strawberries
|Challah French Toast
|$7.95
3 pieces with syrup and butter