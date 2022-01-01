Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Capitol Hill

Go
Capitol Hill restaurants
Toast

Capitol Hill restaurants that serve chicken salad

Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill image

FRENCH FRIES

Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill

238 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cubano$18.00
mojo braised pork shoulder, sliced herb ham, gruyere, dijon mustard, hoagie roll
Turkey Avocado BLT$17.00
Smoked bacon / roasted turkey breast / avocado spread / lettuce / tomato / mayo / on Junction white
Classic Burger$18.00
double patty, american, lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, junction sauce, brioche roll. Add bacon for $2.99
More about Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill
Bistro Cacao image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Bistro Cacao

316 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (5304 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Onion Soup$11.00
French Onion Soup with Gruyère Cheese
Cacao Salad$11.00
Mesclun Greens, Cherry Tomato, Goat Cheese, Walnut, Herb Vinaigrette
Grilled Chicken Thigh
Served with Ratatouille
Vegetables and Polenta
More about Bistro Cacao

Browse other tasty dishes in Capitol Hill

Nachos

Steak Sandwiches

Goat Curry

Chai Lattes

Spinach Salad

Tuna Salad

Cappuccino

Reuben

Map

More near Capitol Hill to explore

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

NoMa

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Logan Circle

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Adams Morgan

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Penn Quarter

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Park View

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Petworth

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (230 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (222 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (230 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (858 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston